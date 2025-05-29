Bulloch County 2025 Valedictorians - Portal High: RILEY BOLTON

When Riley Bolton, 17, began his journey in Portal’s Pre-Kindergarten classroom years ago, he wasn’t aiming to be the top of his class. But this spring, that’s exactly where he landed—the valedictorian of Portal Middle High School’s Class of 2025.

“Being the best was never my intent,” Riley said. “I just wanted to be my best.”

Riley has known since his sophomore year that he had the highest grade point average in his class. Still, the title of valedictorian wasn’t a driving force for him. Now recognized as both valedictorian and the school’s STAR student, Riley also received the highest GPA awards for grades 10 and 11.

As he leaves high school, he has his sights set not on college campuses, but on service to his country. He plans to join the United States Navy to pursue a career as a cryptologic technician interpretive (CTI), a linguist. He chose this field because he believes it will allow him to go the aircrew side of the navy while also learning skills that are transferable to the outside world. It will give him the opportunity to learn other languages, and he will have many opportunities to further a career in the Navy.

“I believe that he will do well,” said Portal’s U.S. History teacher Lance Parrish. “Choosing the military is most definitely a noteworthy, honorable endeavor and an example of how Riley already has a game plan for future success.”

Parrish described Riley as a student who went “above and beyond” in class. “He always had a positive attitude and has not strayed from his goals,” he said.

Riley credits much of his academic drive to his cousin Gage Bunch, Portal’s 2024 valedictorian and STAR student.

“He has acted as an older brother for most of my life, and I have always looked up to him,” Riley said. “He holds himself to a high standard, and he meets that standard every time. He has caused me to try harder in school and to try to be a better person in every aspect of my life.”

The two share more than academic honors. Gage enlisted in the United States Army as a cyber-operations specialist, was involved in band, soccer, cross country, and student leadership during his time at Portal. Riley followed a similar path, participating in marching band for four years and earning a first-chair placement on baritone saxophone at the 2025 UGA Janfest Honor Wind Symphony.

Riley says math was his favorite subject in school. “I liked the consistency and formulaic system of it all,” he said. “I knew why I would get a problem right or wrong, and I was constantly challenged in my classes. He also found inspiration in his teachers. Spanish teacher Shannon Hattaway and U.S. History teacher Lance Parrish stood out to him as favorites.

“Señor Hattaway, his class was always fun,” Riley said. “Not once did I feel like I was doing work just to make a good grade. Instead, I felt like every assignment was there to help me learn.”

Hattaway spoke fondly of Riley. “He is a very smart guy, far smarter than I can ever hope to be. He was a natural at absorbing the language, and a fun person to talk to—we had several conversations about rock music of the 80s. In addition to his intellect and personality, he possesses a generous soul. Riley was a regular donor at our BETA Club blood drives.”

Beyond academics, Riley values the relationships he formed throughout high school.

“Meeting and becoming friends with many different people,” he said, when asked about his favorite high school memory. “Most of my friends I would have never encountered had it not been for school.”

One of those friends is fellow graduate and salutatorian Zachary Mallard.

“We are good friends,” Riley said. “I don’t believe either of us saw it as a race—we just wanted each other to succeed and we helped each other do that every chance we could.”

Riley's Mother, Hope, and his stepfather, Chris Woods, have supported him every step of the way.

“They are extremely proud,” he said. “They are continuing to push me to do even greater things.”

As Riley prepares to take his next steps into the unknown, he offered words of wisdom similar to those he shared in his valedictory speech.

“Life is not perfect, nor are any of us,” he said. “Without failure, there is no success. The risk of failure will be there every step of the way. I ask that you all take those opportunities even when they scare you. Because honestly, some of the best things to ever happen in my life came about because I, or someone else, took that step into the unknown and risked failure.”

Riley is ready to take that step—and lead by example.



