Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





September 5

➤ Vandy's BBQ, 22 West Vine Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic matter buildup on inside of ice machine. Schedule routine cleaning to prevent buildup. Correct by 09/15. Observed no test strips for sanitizer. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 09/15. Observed minor wear around to-go window and ceiling. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 09/08. Inspector: Smith.





➤ Three Tree Coffee @ GSU, 1400 Southern Drive Building 208

▲ Score: 99

Employee phone stored on food prep surface. Must be located to prevent contamination. Inspector: Jump.





September 9

➤ Market Street Deli/Gus Mart 2, P.O. Box 7994

▲ Score: 86

Observed buildup on slicer blade. Observed food (tornados) not properly reheated. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup inside air fryer. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ The Tasty Crave, 200 Lanier Drive Suite 3

▲ Score: 99

Employee phone stored on food prep surface. Must be located to prevent contamination. Inspector: Jump.





September 11

➤ Chattanooga Subway #3215, 216 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup of debris and foods on walk-in cooler floor. Observed buildup of organic growth on wall connected to 3-compartment sink. Clean facilities often enough to prevent buildup. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Red Claw Juicy Seafood, 581 Northside Drive Suite 117

▲ Score: 87

Observed back hand-washing station blocked and storing a bottle. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items from hand-washing station. Observed two containers of molluscan shellfish without identification. Corrected on-site; unidentified shellfish discarded. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 82

Observed pink organic matter on ice machine baffle. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize. Observed sliced tomatoes cold-holding at 57 degrees F in a prep top cooler. Corrected on-site; tomatoes discarded. Observed a box of raw shelled eggs containing several dozen eggs stored on a counter with an internal temperature of 56 degrees F. Corrected on-site; eggs discarded. Observed foods and debris on and around equipment. Observed a boxed back brace stored on a rack in the walk-in cooler. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Wild Wing Cafe, 52 Aspen Heights Drive

▲ Score: 79

Observed dumped ice and drink in hand-washing sink and personal cups stored in hand-washing station. Corrected on-site; cups removed by person in charge. Observed dishwasher not properly sanitizing dishes and only reaching a temperature of 113 degrees F. Dishwasher must reach a final temperature of at least 180 degrees F. 3-compartment sink must be used until dishwasher is repaired and must be repaired in 72 hours. Observed heavy buildup on microwave ceiling and on ice machine baffle. Clean often to prevent buildup. Observed wings hot-holding at 129 degrees F. Corrected on-site; wings discarded. Inspector: Konadu.





September 13

➤ AfricaBoro, 719 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed single-use items with debris and exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored single-use items. Observed debris inside microwave and inside freezer. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned microwave. Observed ventilation hood without proper cover to prevent contamination of food on stove. Heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems shall be designed and installed so that make-up air intake and exhaust vents do not cause contamination of food, food-contact surfaces, equipment or utensils. Correct by 09/16. Inspector: Smith.





September 17

➤ Chattanooga Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive Suite C

▲ Score: 93

Observed walk-in cooler and freezer without internal thermometers. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Observed buildup and food debris throughout the facility. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Chattanooga Subway #18965, 12399 South U.S. Highway 301

▲ Score: 88

Observed food buildup on back of slicer blade. Observed walk-in cooler and freezer without internal thermometers. Observed mold and food debris on seal at reach-in cooler. Observed food debris and buildup on floors throughout facility. Observed live and dead roaches in kitchen. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 131 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 93

Observed walk-in cooler leaking inside near food stored inside. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location. where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. Correct by 09/20. Observed debris on exterior and interior of equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 09/20. Observed minor debris on floors. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 09/20. Inspector: Smith.