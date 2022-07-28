Bulloch coroner takes over Brooklet gun store

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch always joked with his sister-in-law about buying her gun shop one day. The jokes became serious a few weeks ago, and Futch and his wife Kim just became the new owners of Backwoods Armory LLC in Brooklet.

As part of the family, Katie Hodges will still lend a helping hand in running the day-to-day operations of the store along with Kim. The Futch’s two sons Hayden, 17, and Luke, 9, help out when they can, as well.

Along with being the county’s full-time coroner, Jake Futch is a Realtor and works with Deal’s Funeral Directors in Statesboro. However, he said he will make the time to be involved with Backwoods and he said he is excited about watching the successful business grow.

“I love small businesses,” he said. “I love guns and I am a supporter of the 2nd Amendment.”

Christopher Frost, Kim Futch’s brother, started the business in 2012. Hodges took over the reins in 2020, he said.

Since then, “It has always been a joke about her selling it to us and one day it became serious.” The transfer took place in June.

Futch describes himself as pro-carry, conservative and he said he always has had a healthy fascination with firearms.

While he does hunt, he said he is not an avid hunter. But, “I am a gun enthusiast as much as I can be. I like guns. Being in law enforcement I have guns. I target practice and shoot with other law enforcement officers, and keep up my certification” and firearms skills, he said. “Guns have always been a part of my life.”

Before buying Backwoods Armory, Futch was impressed with the store’s large clientele.

“We have people who drive 100 miles to buy guns from us.”

He believes the store’s fair prices, vast array of firearms and accessories, paired with the friendly family atmosphere that is a trademark of the business, are the keys to its success and popularity, he said.

Arick and Jessica Crosby drove from Guyton Wednesday looking for a new pistol or two. Jessica Crosby said they have multiple firearms for hunting, target shooting and personal protection. She said they always stop by Backwoods when they are in the market for a new firearm because of its great selection.

Futch plans to keep the name and continue offering pistols, rifles, revolvers, shotguns, ammunition, accessories and other things like coolers and the patriotic Nine Line brand of apparel. Jake Futch and his wife Kim are shown with their sons, Hayden, 17, and Luke, 9, in the Backwoods Armory shop the Futch's just took over full ownership of in Brooklet. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

Sisters Kim and Katie will run the gun shop, with a little help from Hayden and Luke. Since he is homeschooled, Luke spends more time at the shop and “can ring up customers and is a really big help,” Futch said. Hayden attends Bulloch Academy.

Most of Futch’s time will remain handling coroner duties, his realtor business and other endeavors, but he said he is excited about the family business and spends as much time there as he is able.

“I have always liked small businesses and it will be something to do when I retire, although I have no immediate plans to do so.”

Futch has been Bulloch County’s coroner for 22 years.

The store is located at 17859 US 80 East in Brooklet. It’s website is backwoodsarmory.com.