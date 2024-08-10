Bulloch coalition to announce ‘protect water’ referendum efforts at Monday conference

The Bulloch Action Coalition has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Honey Bowen Building, 1 Max Lockwood Drive, Statesboro, to announce “efforts to petition for referendums to protect the water and associated rights of Bulloch County citizens.”

This is the group, of which Lawton Sack is co-founder, that opposed county property tax hikes and then the re-election of incumbents to county office. The topic in focus now is the drilling of four large wells by Bulloch and Bryan counties, all geographically within Bulloch, to supply Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.

David Bennett, chairman-elect of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, and all other recent commissioners-elect and current Republican commissioner candidates are listed among those expected to attend.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has a public input and information meeting scheduled for the next day, Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the auditorium at Southeast Bulloch High School, just outside Brooklet, on the EPD’s latest draft of the well permits.