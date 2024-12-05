Bulloch Blues March Band in Gatlinburg for 'Fantasy of Lights' Christmas parade

The Bulloch Blues Marching Band is set to make the holidays bright in Gatlinburg's Smoky Mountains during the 2024 holiday season.

More than 100 high school musicians from Bulloch County Schools' three high schools will perform in the historic 48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in the Tennessee town on Friday, Dec. 6, according to a release from the school district.

The event is expected to attract more than 60,000 spectators. It is recognized as one of the best holiday events in the United States, and it will be broadcast live to millions of TV and online viewers.

For details about how to watch the parade, visit www.wbir.com.

"Bulloch Blues features talented student musicians from Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal high schools," said Lee Collins, the director of bands for Statesboro High School. "This opportunity is a tremendous honor for our students and a way to showcase their skills and holiday spirit on a national stage."

Collins, as well as Southeast Bulloch Band Director Matt Olsen and John Gleissner, Portal's band director will lead the collaborative group of musicians that take pride in their precision, energy and musical excellence.

In previous years, the Bulloch Blues have performed in other national events, such as the Florida Citrus Parade (2015), the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, D.C. (2018), and the Disney World Main Street Performance (2023), which was a highlight of Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

“By combining our musicians, it allows us to present unique performance opportunities like this for our students," Olsen said. "They may not be able to get opportunities to perform at venues across the country like this just in their individual school programs. Bulloch Blues also allows our students to build relationships with fellow musicians from other schools in the county and country.”

Formed in July 2015, Bulloch Blues made their debut at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Parade that year. Also, they have performed in Statesboro's Martin Luther King Day Parade and in the Savannah Veterans Day Parade.



