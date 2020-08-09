Bulloch adds 62 cases for Saturday, Sunday

Bulloch County added 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday and 20 more on Sunday to bring the county’s total to 1,262 cases since the first diagnoses in late March.

In his daily report Sunday afternoon, Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch has seen a 25% rise in new cases the past two weeks, adding 318 new cases since July 26.

The state of Georgia confirmed 7,592 additional coronavirus cases over the weekend, pushing its total since March to 216,596 cases. Also, 82 more Georgians died on Saturday and Sunday combined, bringing the state death total to 4,199.

In the United States, as of Sunday afternoon, the nation pushed past five million total cases to 5,033,960 confirmed coronavirus cases, adding 129,486 new cases in the past two days. And 2,396 more Americans died for a total of 162,833 total deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Wynn said there have been 14 confirmed deaths of Bulloch residents from COVID-19. A discrepancy of two additional deaths remains unresolved at this point with the Georgia Department of Health official statistics. Also, there have been 86 probable and 68 confirmed coronavirus patients transported by Bulloch County EMS to date, and a total of 87 hospitalizations of Bulloch residents.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center is currently treating 19 coronavirus patients and three are on ventilators.

Free COVID testing by appointment is available at the Specimen Point of Collection site located at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro. For an appointment, call (855) 473-4374, or schedule a test online at https:// dph.georgia.gov/covid-19/