Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





May 17

➤ Say It Ain't Snow @ Splash, 1388 Highway 24

▲ Score: 97

Observed outer openings without protection. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ The Gardens Of Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 97

Each cooling unit must have accurate thermometer inside. Do not rely on external temperature displays on equipment. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Blue Mile Pizza @ Splash, 1388 Highway 24 East

▲ Score: 97

Observed wear to paint coating on floors. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Chicken Salad Chick @ Splash, 1388 Highway 24

▲ Score: 99

Observed damage to freezer top. Manager states freezer lid will be repaired. Inspector: Robinson.





May 20

➤ AMC Statesboro 12, 991 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 82

Observed hand sink missing. No certified food safety manager (CFSM). Observed uncovered liquor bottles in bar area. Observed reach-in freezer without internal thermometers. Observed excessive mold growth at mop sink. Observed leaking plumbing at mop sink. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Observed broken and missing floor tiles. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup behind equipment and on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 86

Observed personal drinks stored near food items or on food contact surfaces. Observed uncovered food items throughout the facility. Observed buildup on can opener blade. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container. Observed food scoops stored with handle in contact with food product. Observed food scoops without handles. Observed food debris and buildup in ovens. Observed food debris in reach-in cooler. Observed food debris and buildup on floors throughout the facility. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 86

Observed a rag in a hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; rag removed from sink. All hand-washing stations shall only be used for hand-washing. Observed a reach-in drawer with raw chicken, shrimp, and steak uncovered and with pieces of raw beef on top of raw shrimp. Corrected on-site; cook discarded the cross-contaminated steak and shrimp and placed coverings on all containers of raw meat to avoid further cross-contamination. Raw meats are to be separated according to cooking temperatures and kept covered to prevent cross-contamination. Observed raw scallops being stored next to veggies in a reach-in cooler and raw chicken stored next to raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Separate raw meats according to cooking temperature. Observed facility with expired sanitizer test strips dated May 2023. Order new test strips. Inspector: Adrianna Konadu.

➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 96

Observed personal food items stored near other food items in walk-in cooler. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.





May 21

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris in ovens. Observed buildup on floors in kitchen and dishwasher area. Inspector: Thomas.





May 22

➤ Birdies At The Mall, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A35

▲ Score: 98

Observed minor water holding on floor in kitchen. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Bites In The Boro, 1302 Statesboro Place Circle

▲ Score: 96

Observed freshly-sliced green tomatoes improperly cooling on the cold line. Advised person in charge to cool tomatoes to 41 degrees F before placing directly on the prep top cooler. Observed expired sanitizing test strips dated August 20 23. Order new test strips. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center, 226 South College Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed organic matter buildup on soda nozzles. Person in charge states juice machine isn't in use and that there will be a replacement for the machine. Advised person in charge to put a "Do Not Use" sign on the machine until it is removed from kitchen. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Chicken Salad Chick, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 2

▲ Score: 90

Observed lettuce stored on counter with internal temperature of 60 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Needs four-hour time stamp. Observed turkey in reach-in cooler with internal temperature of 44 degrees F. Ambient temperature of reach-in is at 45 degrees F. Discarded potentially-hazardous foods. Repair cooler to reach 41 degrees F or below. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in coolers. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Eagle Creek Brewing Company, 106 Savannah Avenue

▲ Score: 71

Observed hand sink blocked with thawing food. A hand-washing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing and must be directly accessible for employee hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents accumulations. Correct by 05/24. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods held past 7-day discard dates. A food that requires date-marking shall be discarded if it exceeds seven days, not including the time that the product is frozen; is in a container or package that does not bear a date or day; or is appropriately marked with a date or day that exceeds seven days. Corrected on-site; out of date foods discarded. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of seven days. The day of preparation shall be counted as day one. Corrected on-site; undated potentially-hazardous foods discarded. Observed toxic chemicals stored hanging on prep sink. Need a variance and/or approved HACCP plan to reduce oxygen package (vacuum seal) any potentially-hazardous foods. Observed foods thawing in sink. Thawing must be done under refrigeration, during cooking process or fully submerged under cool running water. No food storage allowed in toilet rooms. Clean HVAC vents, walls, floors, ceilings, behind equipment. Inspector: Jump.

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed queso cheese improperly reheating in a steam well with temp of 112 degrees F. Corrected on-site; owner went over proper reheat procedures with staff. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Ocean Galley Seafood, 15 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard

▲ Score: 85

Observed cheese, cole slaw and milk cold-holding with internal temperatures of 45 degrees F. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held at or below 41 degrees F or above 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temp foods discarded. Observed sanitizer with chlorine mixed too strong. Dish soap is not to be mixed with bleach. Washing and sanitizing are separate steps. Corrected on-site; sanitizer remixed appropriately and verified concentration with chlorine test strips. Prep top reach-in cooler observed with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Have equipment serviced so it operates as designed, holds temperature lower than 41 degrees F. Do not use this equipment to store potentially-hazardous foods. Equipment must be inspected by the health department before use. Dumpster must have drain plug in place. Observed very dim bulbs under some of the vent hoods and several light fixtures with dim or inoperable bulbs. Lighting intensity shall be at least 20 foot candles (215 lux) in areas of food prep and cleaning and shall be at least 50 foot candles (540 lux) in areas where employee safety is a factor, such as using knives, slicers, etc. Employee restroom fan inoperable. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Shane's Rib Shack, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 80

Observed paper towels out of stock at the hand-washing station by the fryer. Corrected on-site; paper towels replaced. Observed meats in the walk-in cooler wrapped in foil and not dated. Spoke with person in charge about dating all prepped foods held over 24 hours. Observed a pan of ribs cooling with tight-fitting foil covering in the walk-in cooler and an internal temp of 44 degrees F. Advised person in charge to keep foods vented to properly cool meats. Observed food debris and accumulations inside reach-in cooler, on lower shelves, ovens, toaster, flat top and fryers. Clean equipment often enough to prevent accumulations. Observed damaged and missing floor tiles in cooking area. Observed the back door of facility cracked open. Keep door closed. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Smoothie King, 357 Brampton Ave

▲ Score: 81

Observed personal drinks without lid and straw and not stored separate from food items or food contact surfaces. Observed containers stored in hand wash sink. Observed uncovered food items in reach-in freezer. Observed reach-in coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed cloths used as a liner in reach-in cooler.1 Observed food debris and buildup in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris and severe buildup on floors throughout the facility. Observed flies in facility. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Southern Billiards & Burgers/Cowboys, 200 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 81

Observed hand sink without soap. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by 06/01. Observed organic buildup on ice machine baffle. Observed buildup on can opener blade. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 06/01. Observed no sanitizer in ware-washing area. Obtain chemical sanitizer immediately. Correct by 05/22. Observed heavy food debris covering all cooking equipment and at bottom of coolers and walk-in. Observed heavy debris inside microwave. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/25. Observed damaged walls, ceiling and floors in cooking area and bar areas. Observed heavy debris on floors and walls in main kitchen. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 05/25. Observed multiple dead roaches throughout the facility. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Correct by 05/25. Observed multiple flies in facility. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 06/01. Inspector: Smith.