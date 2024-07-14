Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





May 22

➤ William James Elks Lodge #1346, 335 James Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed no CFSM employed at facility. Food service establishments shall have in its employ a certified food safety manager (CFSM) as specified in DPH rules to ensure food safety is being managed within the food service establishment during all hours of operation. Correct by 06/01. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





May 23

➤ Eagle's Nest, 225 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand-washing sink missing paper towels. Observed milk stored in reach-in cooler removed from original packaging without date-marking. Observed pans and utensils stored in sink to dry. Observed ice buildup in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Eggs Up Grill, 137 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Drive/P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 91

Observed debris on blades of can opener and deli meat slicer. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 06/02. Observed butter and sliced cheese in walk-in cooler being held past best-by date. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Tandoor & Tap, 40 East Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand sink blocked by plastic containers. Hand sink must be directly accessible for employee hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed ice dumped in hand sink. Hand sinks must only be used for hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed non-food-contact surface sanitizer in use for cleaning tables. Must be food-contact surface safe; example: chlorine, quaternary ammonia or sink and surface. Must also stock and use the appropriate test strips for the product. Corrected on-site; replaced with quat tablets. Inspector: Jump.





May 24

➤ 180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

▲ Score: 94

Once fruit mixes are open, they require a 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; unlabeled mixes discarded. Observed no air gap in remodeled plumbing. Backflow prevention air gap. An air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture, equipment or non-food equipment shall be at least twice the diameter of the water supply inlet and may not be less than one inch (25 mm). Correct by 05/31. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Bulloch County Senior Center, 235 Grenade Street

▲ Score: 92

All chemical bottles must be labeled with common name; example: dish soap or bleach, etc. Corrected on-site. Need appropriate sanitizer test strips for each sanitizer. Example: chlorine test strips if using bleach or quat test strips if using quat or steramine sanitizer. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 94

Observed broken thermometer in freezer. Observed spills in bottom of freezer. Observed damage to baseboards and walls. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Uncle Shug's Chicken Barn, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 87

Observed dipping solution for chicken uncovered and unprotected from environmental contamination. Store the food items in packages, covered containers or wrappings, except for loosely covered or uncovered containers in which food is being cooled if protected from overhead contamination. Correct by 05/27. Observed single-used containers covered in food debris. Single-service and single-use articles shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. Correct by 05/24. Observed no sanitizer testing strips in facility. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 06/03. Observed debris on and around cooking equipment, walk-in coolers and food storage racks. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/27. Observed an excessive buildup of foods, debris and grease on the floors and walls throughout the facility. Clean floors, walls and equipment. Correct by 05/27. Observed multiple flies in the kitchen. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 05/27. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed salad prep top coolers uncovered. Corrected on-site; person in charge covered food items. bserved organic matter buildup on ice machine. All food-contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. Observed accumulation of food debris on equipment in main kitchen area. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/27. Observed food debris on floors in fry area. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned area. Inspector: Smith.





May 28

➤ Chick-fil-A, GSU Union, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor buildup on bottom of ovens. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Orchid Cuisine, 1525 Fair Road Suite 104

▲ Score: 78

Observed food service employee wash towel in hand sink and then use the towel to wipe the counter. Hand sinks are only to be used for hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed food service worker take a wet towel off food prep table, rinse out in hand-washing sink, and then wipe the counter with it. Counter must be wiped and allowed appropriate contact time with sanitizer. Observed sanitizer buckets with no detectible sanitizer and with dish soap in them. Buckets replaced with only bleach with proper sanitizer as detected by test strip. Corrected on-site. Observed sushi rice with internal temperature of 93 degrees F and no "time as public halth control" policy present or followed. Observed fried rice hot-held with internal temperature of 116 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temperature rice discarded. Observed wet wiping cloth stored on food prep surface and wet wiping cloths stored on sides of sanitizer buckets. Corrected on-site. Observed heavy food debris accumulations on cooking equipment, hot-holding units and lower shelves and cooler doors. Observed trash and debris all around several dumpsters in back. Dumpster is in disrepair with large holes that allow vermin entry. Correct by 06/28. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Stoners Pizza Joint, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 84

Observed uncovered food items on shelves in coolers. Observed buildup on can opener blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food items held above 41 degrees F. Observed food scoops stored in contact with food items. Observed food debris, buildup and mold in reach-in cooler. Observed buildup on hand wash sink. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Wingstop, 582 Brannen Street Suite C

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Jump.