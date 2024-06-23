Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





May 1

➤ Blue Mile Catering, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed buildup on ice machine baffle. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed ice scoops stored on top of counter without proper protection. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #18965, 12399 South U.S. Highway 301

▲ Score: 93

Observed buildup in soda nozzles. Clean and sanitize nozzles daily. Observed multiple foods in the walk-in cooler prepared on 5-1-24 improperly cooling with closed lids. Allow food to properly cool by leaving lids partially open during the cooling process. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ El Sombrero #10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 89

Observed a sponge being stored in the hand-washing sink in the bar area. A handwashing facility may not be used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed multiple foods being stored uncovered in a reach-in cooler. All foods being stored shall be stored covered to prevent contamination. Observed a buildup of pink organic matter in soda nozzle head in bar area. Observed grime on can opener blade. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed scoop handle touching product in sugar container. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup on floors under shelves in dry goods area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris on shelves at serving line. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Red Claw Juicy Seafood, 581 Northside Drive Suite 117

▲ Score: 87

Observed an open can of Red Bull in a reach-in cooler in the cook area. Corrected on-site; drink discarded. Employees shall consume food only in approved designated areas separate from food preparation and serving areas, equipment or utensil areas and food storage areas. However, drinking from a single-service beverage cup with a secure lid and straw that is handled to prevent contamination of the employee’s hands, the container, exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, unwrapped single-service and single-use articles will be allowed. Corrected on-site. Observed multiple cracked/broken eggs being stored in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded eggs. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Wing Maxx, 127 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 90

All potentially-hazardous foods must be marked with a 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; undated items that were prepared today were marked with dates. Observed chemicals stored on shelf with and over food products. Corrected on-site; chemicals moved to appropriate location. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





May 2

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 96

Observed frozen food items improperly thawing. Corrected on-site; person in charge used approved thawing methods. Observed food debris inside oven and bottom of bread cooler and on floor of walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/05. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 80

Policy regarding Procedures and Plans: written procedures and plans, where specified and as developed by the food service establishment, are maintained and implemented as required. No approved plan for transporting food to LEAP facility. Other facility will need a food service permit and a person in charge in order to hot-hold and serve food. Correct by 05/16. Observed salad bar items with internal temperatures in 50 degrees F range. Discussed using TPHC with person in charge for salad bar items. Corrected on-site. Observed meatballs hot-holding with internal temperature of 121 degrees F. Meatball sandwiches were just prepped but not reheated to 165 degrees F before being placed in hot-holding. Also, the hot-holding units were set to 126 degrees F. Corrected on-site; reheated to 165 degrees F. Need to have procedure for reheating/hot-holding. Correct by 05/16. Broken hot-holding and cold-holding units need to be repaired or replaced. Regarding cooling, heating and holding capacities, equipment for cooling and heating food and holding cold and hot food, shall be sufficient in number and capacity to provide food temperatures as specified under the Department of Public Health (DPH) rules. Correct by 05/16. All cooling and hot-holding units must have accurate thermometers inside. Observed freezer with ice buildup overflowing catch pans and causing the cooling unit to be misshapen. Defrost freezer and have it serviced by a professional if issue continues. Correct by 05/16. Three of the four combi-steam ovens are inoperable with "Do Not Use" signs. Must be repaired or replaced. Correct by 05/16. Ware-washing machine does not heat water to required temperature. Correct by 05/16. Observed leaking faucets at 3-compartment sink. A plumbing system shall be repaired according to law and maintained in good repair. Correct by 05/16. Employees' drinks must not be stored or consumed in food prep areas. A disposable cup with a lid and straw will be allowed as long as it is stored to prevent contamination. This means no water/soda bottles with caps. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.

➤ The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 201 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 98

Observed salad tongs in contact with food product. Corrected on-site; salad tongs taken to dishwasher and salad mix replaced. Observed liquid accumulation in cooler in server alley. Equipment must be kept free of accumulations. If there is a problem with the cooling unit, it may need to be repaired or replaced. Inspector: Jump.





May 7

➤ Beaver House, 121 South Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed bowls that needed to be inverted to protect serving surface. Observed shelves in need of repainting and observed rusty shelves under tables. Surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed food debris and crumbs in bottom of reach-in freezer/cooler. Observed buildup on floors throughout kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Burger King @ TA, 2930 South Highway 301, Register

▲ Score: 95

Observed hand sink missing soap. Corrected on-site. Observed minor crumbs in reach-in freezer. Observed minor spill in reach-in cooler. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Dingus Magee's, 3 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 77

Observed excessive organic matter buildup on soda nozzles behind bar. Observed reach-in cooler with ambient temperature of 45 degrees F. Observed shredded cheese in cooler with at internal temperature of 45 degrees F. Cheese discarded. Do not use cooler to store potentially-hazardous foods until internal temperature is 41 degrees F or below. Observed chicken wings with internal temperature of 88 degrees F. Chicken must be cooked to 165 degrees F or above and held hot at 135 degrees F. Observed frozen raw chicken stored on prep surface to thaw. Discussed proper thawing methods with manager. Observed soda nozzle stored in ice behind bar. Observed ice scoop handle stored in contact with ice. Observed leak in walk-in cooler dripping on shelving. Observed damage to door seal/floor in walk-in cooler. Observed debris on interior/exterior of equipment. Observed leak at dish wash sink plumbing fixture. Observed debris/damage to floors, walls and ceilings. Observed grease build-up on vent hood. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Georgia Southern Catering Services, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 91

Observed meat slicer blade stored with debris. Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Observed food service worker not wearing beard guard. Observed food service worker wearing bracelet/watch. Plastic guard on meat slicer needs replacing. Observed debris on ceiling vents. Observed debris on floors. Observed mops stored in corner. Mops must be stored hanging at mop sink to dry. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Hunter Cattle Company, 934 Driggers Road, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street, Portal

▲ Score: 91

Observed black organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Discussed procedures with person in charge. Correct by 05/08. Thawing potentially-hazardous foods in sink must be fully submerged and under running water. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Roundabout Cafe, 108 East Lee Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Must be washed/rinsed/sanitized with frequency that prevents buildup. No storage of food, utensils or takeout materials allowed in toilet room. Food must be stored at least six inches off floor. Observed broken door closer on employee bathroom in kitchen. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Correct by 05/10. Inspector: Jump.

➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 97

Observed reach-in cooler unplugged and not in use. Manager states that cooler does not work and cannot be repaired. Repair cooler to hold at 41 degrees F or remove from kitchen. Observed hot-holding cabinet set to 180 degrees F with internal temperature of 98 degrees F. No potentially-hazardous foods in hot-holding cabinet during inspection. Manager states cabinet does not work. Repair to hold at 135 degrees F or above or remove from kitchen. Inspector: Robinson.





May 8

➤ Chattanooga Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive Suite C

▲ Score: 97

Observed single-service items without protective sleeves. Observed food debris in bottom of bread warmer. Observed buildup on shelves under tables. Observed buildup and severe food debris throughout facility. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Gnat's Landing, 470 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic matter on the ice machine baffles of the kitchen area and patio area ice machines. Clean front and back of ice machine baffles. Observed improper cooling of sliced tomatoes in the walk-in cooler with plastic wrapping collecting condensation and with internal temps of 44 degrees F. Leave lids partially open during the cooling process. Observed excessive foods and debris on floors of the kitchen and prep area. Corrected on-site; floors were cleaned. Clean floors often enough to prevent heavy buildup of debris. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 96

Observed freshly-sliced meat and tomatoes improperly cooling with closed lids. Allow freshly-sliced meat and potentially-hazardous veggies to properly cool to 41 degrees F by leaving containers slightly open. Observed expired sanitizing test strips dated August 2019. Order new strips. Inspector: Konadu.