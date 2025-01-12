Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





October 17

➤ Burger King @ TA, 2930 South Highway 301, Register

▲ Score: 95

Observed excessive food debris in coolers at fryer. Observed food debris on floor around, under and behind fryers, hot holders. Observed leaking fry grease from pipes under charbroil station. Vent hood has not been cleaned in far too long. Must be kept free of carbon buildup and dripping grease. Observed excessive flies in kitchen. Rid kitchen of flies. Keep drive-thru window fully closed when not serving thru it. Consider installing an air curtain to control flying insects from entry. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 95

Observed employee meals partially consumed in food prep area. Employees are to eat outside of food prep, storage or service areas. Observed chlorine solution with sanitizer towels with concentration above 400 ppm. Corrected on-site. solution discarded and replaced with appropriate concentration. Corrected on-site. Observed cleaning materials/chemicals stored with food items, clean dishware and single-use items. Observed tightly-wrapped steak placed directly into prep top cooler before being properly cooled after portioning. Corrected on-site. Beef moved to reach-in cooler to cool below 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on food contact surface. Once used, cloth must be fully submerged in sanitizing solution or placed in soiled laundry. Corrected on-site. Toilet room doors must be self-closing. Inspector: Jump.





October 21

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris and accumulations in coolers. Clean cooler doors and handles. Observed food debris on floors around cooking equipment. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Chick-fil-A #05424, 333 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.





October 22

➤ Eggs Up Grill, 137 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed sanitizer in dish maObserved black organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Absent manufacturer recommendations, must be cleaned with frequency that prevents accumulation of soil or mold. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





October 23

➤ Baby CJ's Rib Shack & BBQ, 27320 Highway 80, Portal

▲ Score: 91

Observed shredded cheese and shelled eggs being held at a temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge cooled potentially-hazardous food items in appropriate time frame. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed buildup on ice machine baffle. Advised person in charge to clean baffle. Observed debris in reach-in units. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 91

Observed hand-washing staObserved opened personal drink stored above food items. Observed coolers without internal thermometers. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed buildup and food debris on floors in kitchen area and ice machine closet. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed chicken patties hot-holding at 122 degrees F in a warmer. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Advised person in charge to repair warmer to hot-hold at 135 degrees F or above and to not use until its repaired. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Wingstop, 582 Brannen Street Suite C

▲ Score: 96

Observed several items marked with 8-day discard dates. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-controlled for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of seven days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Inspector: Jump.





October 24

➤ AMC Statesboro 12, 991 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 86

No certified food safety manager. Obtain certification and submit by November 15. Observed no paper towels for hand-drying at the hand-washing sink. Must be stocked with soap and towels and have a trash can conveniently located to place used towels. Observed leaking faucets at mop sink and 3-compartment sink and leaking drain at 3-compartment sink leaking all over floor. Repair or permanently disconnect water. You are not permitted to have water running across the floor to the floor drain. This may contribute to pest infestation. Correct by: 11/15. Observed grime and buildup on floor with broken/missing floor tiles. Observed inoperable light fixtures throughout facility. The light intensity shall be: at least 10 foot candles (108 lux) at a distance of 30 inches (75 cm) above the floor in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas and in other areas and rooms during periods of cleaning; at least 20 foot candles (215 lux): at a surface where food is provided for consumer self-service such as buffets and salad bars or where fresh produce or packaged foods are sold or offered for consumption, inside equipment such as reach-in and under-counter refrigerators, at a distance of 30 inches (75 cm) above the floor in areas used for hand-washing, ware-washing and equipment and utensil storage and in toilet rooms; and at least 50 foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 87

Observed sanitizer bucket reading low ppm for quaternary solution. Corrected on-site; person in charge made new solution. Observed raw chicken cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Inspector: Smith.





➤ D's Friendly Diner, 503 Northside Drive East Suite A

▲ Score: 86

Observed several items in reach-in cooler in containers with no labels or date-marking. Once opened or prepared, refrigerated ready-to-eat foods must be clearly labelled with common name and date by which food must be consumed or discarded. Day one is the date opened or prepared. Observed toxic chemical stored over prep sink with food in them. Corrected on-site; chemicals moved to other location. Observed wet wiping cloth stored on food contact surface. Cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be held between uses fully submerged in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under Department of Public Health (DPH) rules: kept separately from cloths used for raw meats and laundered daily. Observed single-use carryout containers not protected from contamination in storage. Observed food service employee washing dishes using only two sinks with detergent and sanitizer in first compartment then rinsing with no final sanitizing step. Rinsing procedures: washed utensils and equipment shall be rinsed so that abrasives are removed and cleaning chemicals are removed or diluted through the use of water or a detergent-sanitizer solution by use of a distinct, separate water rinse after washing and before sanitizing in 3-compartment sink. Corrected on-site; 3-compartment sinks set up properly. Observed food debris in microwave, prep top cooler, reach-in freezer. Observed men's and women's toilet rooms' doors open with non-functional door closers. Except during cleaning and maintenance operations, toilet rooms' doors as specified under DPH rules shall be kept closed. Observed food debris on walls/floors and grease buildup on HVAC vents. Lighting under vent hood is inoperable. Lighting intensity must be at least 50 foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor. Inspector: Jump.





➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 96

Observed chemical spray bottles with no label. Working containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials such as cleaners and sanitizers taken from bulk supplies shall be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material. Corrected on-site. Observed sanitizer buckets with 200+ ppm chlorine. Corrected on-site; buckets discarded and re-made with appropriate concentration. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 82

Observed pitcher stored in hand-washing sink. Observed severely dented cans in walk-in cooler. Dented cans must be marked "Do not use" and returned to supplier. Observed food debris and buildup on bottoms of reach-in warmer and cooler. Observed food debris and buildup on tables in griddle/fryer area and on shelves and equipment throughout the kitchen. Observed large amounts of food debris -- rice, black beans, etc. -- on floors under sinks, tables and up front. Observed flies in facility. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Southern Sons Mini Donuts, 4195 Williams Road

Inspector: Robinson.

▲ Score: 100 (New)

➤ Surcheros of Statesboro, 885 Arch Way Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed no dispensable hand soap at hand sink in front food line area. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by 10/24. Observed organic buildup on ice baffles of ice machine in back. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 10/24. Inspector: Smith.





➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed single-service items -- cups/lids -- without protection from contamination. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed roaches on counter and in cabinets. Inspector: Thomas.





October 25

➤ Starbucks at Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris/buildup in walk-in freezer. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 10/28. Inspector: Smith.





➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Drive/P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 93

Observed debris on blades of can opener. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 10/25. Observed damaged/stained ceiling tiles. Observed missing ceiling tile and minor water leaking near pizza prep area. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 10/28. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





October 28

➤ El Sombrero # 10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 85

Observed salsa and whipped cream cold-holding with internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed rice and beans hot-holding with internal temperature below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site. Observed cooler with internal temperature of 57 degrees F. Gasket in disrepair. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Do not use cooler for potentially-hazardous foods. Observed foods cooling in ice bath with no water. Must use water to facilitate heat transfer. Do not tightly cover or stack foods that are cooling. Cooked time/temperature control for safety food shall be cooled within two hours from 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) to 70 degrees F (21 degrees C) and within a total of six hours from 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) to 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or less. Observed back door propped open and unable to be easily closed. Outer openings of a food service establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors. Inspector: Jump.