Bubba Hunt has a new venture: Golf shop in the Boro

Bubba Hunt has had plenty of successful businesses around Statesboro. He has also had a variety of professions. An owner of a used car lot, a pawn shop and a real estate company to name a few.

One business that ended up going by the way side about 10 years ago was Bubba Golf. Recently Bubba’s son Matthew picked up the game, and like Micheal Corleone in The Godfather III, just when he thought he was out, Bubba got pulled back in.

“I had a great passion for fixing clubs, and customizing clubs, but eventually I kind of got bored with it and even quit playing golf,” Hunt said. “Move ahead 10 years or so later and Matthew started playing. I played a couple times with him and I got hooked again.”

With his passion for golf restored, Hunt started seeing how much had changed as far as golf technology and that it was even easier to repair clubs and customize. That’s when he decided to revive Bubba Golf.

“Golf has changed so much in the past 10-15 years,” Hunt said. “From what they are wearing on the course, to the ease of customizing clubs and even the fact that people are now listening to music while they play in their golf carts. All this fits right in with my kind of brand.”

That is another thing Bubba has brought with him to all of his endeavors – flare.

“Much of the apparel is loud and bold,” Hunt said. “We will have camo shirts and Hawaiian shirts, and a lot with the Bubba Golf logo, which is a picture of me in overalls with kind of mountains behind me and a goat. We will also carry plenty of name brand products that golf fans know and trust.”

Bubba Golf is located just off East Main St., right behind his real estate company, Re/Max Eagle Creek Realty, on Northside Drive.

In addition to merchandise, Hunt and his team will do golf club repair and fittings using a state-of-the-art Trackman simulator that should be in place in the next month. The simulator will be able to customize clubs for a variety of skill levels and sizes.

“It used to be very difficult and time consuming to fix a shaft, but now you can just screw a new one in,” Hunt said.

“We carry a wide variety of shafts and clubs. So many people are not playing with the right shafts either and we can test your swing and fit you the right way here. We can also regrip clubs, as well as carrying lots of different balls, clubs and bags.”

Bubba Golf is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We want this to be a one stop shop for any golf need you may have,” Hunt said. “From beginners and kids to adults of all skill levels. From gizmos and gadgets to apparel and clubs.

“The outpouring of support already has been unbelievable. Our website bubbagolf.com is up and running and an easy way to order things if you can’t make it to the store.

“I’m excited to have my son and son-in-law in this business with me and we plan to just get bigger and better here.”