Bruster’s Ice Cream in Statesboro is holding a “Bruster’s Cares” fundraiser to benefit the Portal Middle High School band.

The “Scooper Night” is set for 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Bruster’s store on Lovett Road, behind Food Lion. All tips and portions of sales will be donated to the school to help provide new uniforms and instruments for the band.

The public is invited to help support the band by ordering their favorite ice cream from Bruster’s.