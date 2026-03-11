Brooklet’s 2nd Annual ‘Hot Dog Social’ Town Hall, 6-8 p.m. Thurs.

Brooklet is holding its 2nd Annual Hot Dog Social Town Hall from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Randy Newman Community Center, 209 Railroad St., Brooklet.

Just as last year, the Brooklet Community Development Association is hosting this event, with participation by Brooklet Mayor Nicky Gwinnett and other community leaders. Organizers invite the public to come enjoy hotdogs, chips and soft drinks, share ideas with those community leaders and “learn what’s new.”

With guidance from Coastal Regional Commission consultants, the city of Brooklet developed its first Comprehensive Plan independent of the Bulloch County government last year. Now, also with assistance from the CRC, the city is beginning the public input phase for an update of its Zoning Ordinance based in the Comprehensive Plan, and the CRC is slated to staff a booth at the town hall meeting to answer questions and receive feedback.

Of course, with the installation of Brooklet’s sewer system well underway, as well as some water system improvements and other projects, the town hall discussion is open to multiple topics.