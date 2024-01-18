Brooklet student Amayah Moore wins International Pageant

Brooklet Elementary third-grader Amayah Moore, the 9-year-old daughter of Vincent and Kimberly Moore and sister to Kamera Moore of Statesboro recently earned the title of International Junior Miss Junior Pre-Teen.

Along with outstanding young girls from across the world, Amayah Morre traveled to Orlando, annual International Pageant, Nov. 17-26. In its 15th year, the pageant included a Thanksgiving banquet, themed rehearsals, parties, and toy donation event benefiting Toys-for-Tots.

Representing Georgia, Moore competed in interview, evening gown and fun fashion in claiming Interna-tional Royalty crown. She will receive more than $25,000 in cash scholarships and sponsored prizes dur-ing the year of her reign, according to a release from the International Junior Miss Pageant.

Also, Moore was awarded International Brand Ambassador, Dream Model, Casual Wear and Fitness winner, 1st runner-up in the STEM and Fresh Face competitions, and 3rd runner-up in photogenic.

Moore has captured two previous national titles: 2022 Miss Elementary America 2nd Grade and 2021 USA Elite Little Miss. Over the past five years in pageantry, she has won several state and local titles and received several awards, including Beauty It’s Everywhere Youth of the Year, and Pageant Planet’s Best in Pageantry.

Through pageantry, Moore has signed with MMG and has booked paid modeling work, including show-room modeling at the Atlanta’s Market and print modeling for Carter's and Elf on the Shelf, and has been invited to several castings and auditions.

Moore was one of 10 young girls selected from all over to be an Ambassador for National retailer, Evsie by Maurices, with the mission to be a youth leader spreading kindness, joy, and unique style.

She trains as a competitive Level 4 Gymnast at Coman’s Gymnastics, takes dance and piano lessons, and is a member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Moore said she plans to continue to promote her platform, “Moore Helping Hands,” to encourage kind-ness and inspire others to help those in need whenever and however they can, collect pop-tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, speak to youth groups about bullying, and volunteer with various organizations throughout the community.



