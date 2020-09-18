Brooklet man sentenced for bank fraud

A Brooklet man who admitted to bank fraud faces a total of 33 months of confinement for stealing about $1.6 million to fund a gambling addiction.

U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore sentenced Dean Emerson Flake, 58, to 20 months in federal prison followed by 13 months of home confinement. Flake, a former employee of a Savannah finance company where he worked for 35 years, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

After completion of his prison term, Flake will be required to serve three years of probation, he said.

“Stealing from your own long-time employer displays callous disregard for those who have placed employees in positions of trust,” he said. “Dean Flake squandered his opportunity to earn an honest living when he bit the hand that generously fed him, and thus will now dine in a prison cafeteria.”

According to court documents and testimony, Flake was employed for nearly 35 years as an accounts payable processor at a finance company in Chatham County. In 2019, he began forging signatures on checks drawn on the company’s checking account and depositing them in his own account, according to Christine.

By the time his scheme was detected, Flake had stolen more than $1.6 million from his employer. The government identified, seized and forfeited $975,138.79 from the scheme, and after his arrest Flake admitted to stealing the money to feed a gambling addiction, he said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Xavier A. Cunningham, section chief of the Asset Recovery Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.