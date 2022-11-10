Brooklet Elementary is a Title I Distinguished School

Brooklet Elementary School was named one of 71 Title I Distinguished Schools for the 2021-2022 school year in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Education released its official list Nov. 9. The designation recognizes the highest performing Title I schools in Georgia, who ranked in the top 5 percent of Title I schools. This is based on a combined English language arts and math achievement rate score from the Fiscal Year 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI)'s data of student's academic content mastery.

The state released limited CCRPI data earlier this month. Full CCRPI reports are not available for 2021 due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic and an associated federal waiver. Content Mastery data was available since students took the Georgia Milestone assessments.

The Bulloch County School System had 13 Title I schools in the 2021-2022 school year, which included all of its elementary and middle schools and Portal Middle High School. Schools must be Title I to be eligible for the Distinguished School designation and must not currently be identified for the state's list of Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI) schools.

Title I is a federally funded program under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. It is the largest federally-funded program for elementary, middle, and high schools.

Through Title I, money is given to school districts around the country based on the number of low-income families in each district. Each district uses its Title I money for extra educational services for children most in need of educational help. The focus of the Title I program is on helping all students meet the same high standards and expectations.

Brooklet Elementary is one of nine elementary schools in the school district. It is one of three elementary schools that feed into Southeast Bulloch Middle School and Southeast Bulloch High School. It serves nearly 800 students in Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade. Led by its principal, Mike Yawn, it has 90 faculty and staff.