Bring a tree, take a tree, plant a tree
AgSouth holds annual Christmas tree recycling event
Randy Chandler of the City of Statesboro sends a tree through the chipper during the annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling event at AgSouth Farm Credit on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Statesboro Tree Board passed out white oak saplings and seeds for veggies, herbs and flowers to participants. Watch for details to come about a city Arbor Day tree-planting event set for Friday, Feb. 16. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

AgSouth Farm Credit held its annual Christmas tree drop-off and chipping event in its rear parking lot from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Folks who brought their Christmas tree to be recycled at Ag South on South Main St. were given seeds for planting, seedlings and free mulch, upon request.

Richard Marshall of the City of Statesboro, right, assists Russ Persson in unloading his tree for the chipper. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Prior to Jan. 6, area residents brought their trees to the city’s Public Works Braswell St. location, off Northside Drive, for recycling.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation has nurtured the Bring One for the Chipper program as a statewide initiative for more than 30 years. After Christmas, used trees are recycled various by being chipped into mulch or – in some other locales – placed in bodies of water as fish habitat. 

State-level sponsors include Home Depot, the Davey Tree Expert Company, the Georgia Forestry Commission, One Tree Planted and WXIA-TV in Atlanta. Some of these sponsors donate the seeds and seedlings.

Statesboro Tree Board chair Shawn Diddie, left, prepares a white oak sapling while Russ and Jan Persson pick out a selection of seeds after dropping off their tree at AgSouth Farm Credit. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

