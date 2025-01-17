'Brawl in the Boro' wrestling tournament is Sunday

On Sunday, Statesboro High School will host the first “Brawl in the Boro,” an AAU-sponsored youth wrestling tournament, with matches scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

More than 190 wrestlers from around southeast Georgia had registered as of Friday afternoon to compete in five different age divisions – 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.

The event has been organized by Statesboro High head wrestling coach Christopher Wickstorm. It is licensed by the Amateur Athletic Union and only AAU members are allowed to participate.

The public is invited to attend all the matches, which should run through about 4 p.m. Admission is $7.