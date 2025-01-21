'Brawl in the Boro' wrestling tournament debuts at Statesboro High; watch video from event

About 200 wrestlers from around Southeast Georgia participated Sunday in the first “Brawl in the Boro,” an AAU-sponsored youth wrestling tournament held at Statesboro High School.

The wrestlers competed in five different age divisions – 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.

The event was organized by Statesboro High head wrestling coach Christopher Wickstorm.

"We were looking for an idea to not only be a fundraiser for the high school wrestling teams, but also as a promotional tool for the sport that doesn't necessarily have a voice as loud as other sports," Wickstorm said. "We wanted to raise awareness for the sport and to bring in a local tournament for local clubs, so they don't have to go to Atlanta to wrestle."

It was licensed by the Amateur Athletic Union and only AAU members were allowed to participate.

Colton Starr, left, with the Effingham County Wrestling Clubs, takes on Gailton Sikes, with Revolution Wrestling, in a a Brawl in the Boro match Sunday at Statesboro High. - photo by Jason Martin



Statesboro High wrestling coach Christopher Wickstorm speaks with some parents at the "Brawl in the Boro" wrestling tournament he helped organize. - photo by Jason Martin

