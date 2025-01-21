By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
'Brawl in the Boro' wrestling tournament debuts at Statesboro High; watch video from event
First-ever event draws 200+ AAU wrestlers ranging in age from 5-13
Brawl in the Boro
Bulloch Academy's Ridge Reiss gains control of his match Sunday during the first "Brawl in the Boro" at Statesboro High. Reiss went on to win the match. - photo by Jason Martin

Brawl in the Boro

Statesboro High School hosted the first “Brawl in the Boro,” an AAU-sponsored youth wrestling tournament, Sunday.
By: Jason Martin

About 200 wrestlers from around Southeast Georgia participated Sunday in the first “Brawl in the Boro,” an AAU-sponsored youth wrestling tournament held at Statesboro High School.

The wrestlers competed in five different age divisions – 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.

The event was organized by Statesboro High head wrestling coach Christopher Wickstorm. 

"We were looking for an idea to not only be a fundraiser for the high school wrestling teams, but also as a promotional tool for the sport that doesn't necessarily have a voice as loud as other sports," Wickstorm said. "We wanted to raise awareness for the sport and to bring in a local tournament for local clubs, so they don't have to go to Atlanta to wrestle."

It was licensed by the Amateur Athletic Union and only AAU members were allowed to participate.

Brawl in the Boro
Colton Starr, left, with the Effingham County Wrestling Clubs, takes on Gailton Sikes, with Revolution Wrestling, in a a Brawl in the Boro match Sunday at Statesboro High. - photo by Jason Martin

Brawl in the Boro
Statesboro High wrestling coach Christopher Wickstorm speaks with some parents at the "Brawl in the Boro" wrestling tournament he helped organize. - photo by Jason Martin

Brawl in the Boro
Liyan Smith, on top, with Revolution Wrestling, looks for an advantage against Ian Jones with Richmond Hill Wrestling during a "Brawl in the Boro" match Sunday. - photo by Jason Martin

