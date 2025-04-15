Boro's pending development code amendment will allow 'tiny homes'

When Statesboro City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, members will get the first reading of a multifaceted amendment to the city's Unified Development Code. Among other changes, the amendment would allow "tiny homes" as small as 400 square feet in certain areas. The 5:30 regular session at City Hall, which includes a few other action items, follows a 4 p.m. council "work session," scheduled to conclude with a 4:45 p.m. ribbon cutting for the Youth Council's "Chess Park" project on the Willie McTell Trail.