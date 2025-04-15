By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Boro's pending development code amendment will allow 'tiny homes'
When Statesboro City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, members will get the first reading of a multifaceted amendment to the city's Unified Development Code. Among other changes, the amendment would allow "tiny homes" as small as 400 square feet in certain areas. The 5:30 regular session at City Hall, which includes a few other action items, follows a 4 p.m. council "work session," scheduled to conclude with a 4:45 p.m. ribbon cutting for the Youth Council's "Chess Park" project on the Willie McTell Trail.
