BoroFest 2024 set for July 13

BoroFest — Statesboro's annual community celebration — returns July 13 to downtown.



BoroFest is set for 3–9 p.m. that Saturday and will feature a wide variety of activities, food and entertainment for all ages.

"It's more than just an event, it's a vibrant celebration designed to infuse life into downtown Statesboro," a release from the event's organizers stated. With a mission to enhance the community spirit and support local businesses, organizers said the 2024 festival is packed with fun and entertainment.

Parents and children alike can enjoy designated Kid Zones in the Synovus parking lot between East Main St. and East Vine St. and also in the Vyve Broadband parking lot on East Vine. The Zones will feature games, face painting and interactive exhibits.

Two live music stages — one behind Tandoor and Tap Indian restaurant and one at the Planters Cotton Warehouse — will showcase talented local bands and musicians.

"Whether you're into rock, country, or blues, there's something for everyone to enjoy," the release said. "Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to groove."

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the vintage vehicles on display at the Classic Car Show in the Ag South Farm Credit lawn area on East Vine.

In this photo from last year's BoroFest, folks enjoy the activities on East Vine Street. BoroFest 2024 is set for Saturday, July 13, from 3-9 p.m. in downtown Statesboro. (SPECIAL)



Attendees may admire the timeless beauty of classic cars and chat with fellow car lovers about all things automotive.

Local vendors will offer a variety of foods, ranging from Southern comfort food to international cuisine in the food truck area in the parking lot right behind City Hall.

There also will be plenty of unique shopping options to explore, including boutique items and handcrafted wares.

"BoroFest is committed to supporting local businesses and artisans," the release stated. "By participating in the event, patrons and vendors are sure to have a great time, while also contributing to the growth and prosperity of Statesboro's downtown area."

For more information, visit www.boro-fest.com.