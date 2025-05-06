Boro: Top 25 place to start a business

In its 2025 rankings of the "Best Small Cities to Start a Business," WalletHub placed Statesboro in the top 25 among more than1,300 small cities evaluated nationwide. At No. 24, Statesboro is one of three Georgia cities to make the top 25 list, along with LaGrange and Carrollton. WalletHub produces a wide range of research reports each year comparing cities and states in financially-related categories.