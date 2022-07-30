Boro man arrested in July 17 homicide on Maria Sorrell Road

A Statesboro man was arrested Friday in connection with a July 17 homicide on Maria Sorrell Road in Bulloch County.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, John Morris of North Main St. was taken into custody Friday afternoon “for the murder of Dolan Blanchard.” Black said Morris, 19, and Blanchard were “acquainted.”

Sheriff Noel Brown said he was “thankful for all the hard work that went into bringing Morris to justice. Investigators have worked tirelessly to solve this case since the night of the incident.”

On July 17, deputies responded to a report of a man lying in Maria Sorrell Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. The victim, later identified as Blanchard, had sustained gunshot wounds and was critically injured. Blanchard received first aid measures from deputies at the scene, but he died before Emergency Medical Services arrived.

A short time after deputies responded to the scene, officers received a report of a vehicle fire not far from where Blanchard was found. Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

While Morris is charged with second degree arson, investigators did not confirm the two incidents were related, according to the press release.

Morris is being held at the Bulloch County Jail pending further court action. Black said the investigation is ongoing and further details about the case may be released next week.



Morris is charged with murder, aggravated assault, second degree arson and possession of a gun during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Reid Odom at (912) 764-1785.