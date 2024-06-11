Last week the Bulloch County Board of Education tentatively approved a fiscal year 2025 budget with general fund spending reduced $5.23 million from the earliest April version. For pay enhancements, this budget includes only the state-funded $2,500 raise for teachers and a locally funded 4.1% raise in base pay for school employees without teaching certificates.
BOE tentatively OKs budget with only $2,500 state teacher raise, 4.1% for non-teacher staff
Board members, superintendent found cost of previously discussed 7% raise 'unsustainable'
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter