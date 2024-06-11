By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
BOE tentatively OKs budget with only $2,500 state teacher raise, 4.1% for non-teacher staff
Board members, superintendent found cost of previously discussed 7% raise 'unsustainable'
BOE Wilson, Williams
Bulloch County BOE Chair Elizabeth Williams, right, seen with Superintendent Charles Wilson in this photo from an earlier meeting, says the Board of Education and staff had to steer away from the initial budget suggestion of a 7% raise for all employees because the cost would have been unsustainable in future years. (AL HACKLE/file photo)
Last week the Bulloch County Board of Education tentatively approved a fiscal year 2025 budget with general fund spending reduced $5.23 million from the earliest April version. For pay enhancements, this budget includes only the state-funded $2,500 raise for teachers and a locally funded 4.1% raise in base pay for school employees without teaching certificates.
