BOE approves school calendars for 2024-25, 2025-26 academic years

The Board of Education approved calendars for Bulloch County Schools during its regular June 6 meeting, setting schedules for the next two school years – 2024-25 and 2025-2026.

Like previous years, the first day of school is August 1 for both years and both calendars will include week-long breaks in October, November and April, plus a two-week break over Christmas – between the first and second semesters.

The 2024-25 winter break is set for Feb. 17-21, 2025. The 2025-26 winter break will be Feb. 13-17, which includes two weekend days.

Hayley Greene, public relations director for the school system, said about the unusual winter-break schedule for 2025-26: “This adjustment is not a permanent change for future years, but how the natural one to two day shifts in a calendar's days affected the 2025-2026 school calendar. The temporary change was necessary to ensure balanced semesters and sufficient student instruction and teacher in-service days.”

Teachers will have 190 work days each year, including nine pre- and post-planning days for 2024-25, and seven in the 2025-26 school year. Also, they will have four in-service days in 2024-25 and five for the 2025-26 school year.

Students will have 177 school days in 2024-25 and 178 school days in 2025-26.

“The calendars were developed with feedback from school administrators, teachers and other stakeholders,” Greene said. “(The calendars) address teachers' need for professional development and concerns about burnout.”





2024-25 Calendar

➤ Pre-planning – July 23-31

➤ In-Service –July 24-25

➤ Open House –July 29

➤ First Day – Aug. 1

➤ Labor Day – Sept. 2

➤ In-Service – Sept. 3

➤ Fall Break – Oct. 14-18

➤ Thanksgiving – Nov. 25-29

➤ Christmas – Dec. 23-Jan. 2

➤ In-Service – Jan. 3-6

➤ MLK Holiday – Jan. 20

➤ Winter Break – Feb. 17-21

➤ In-Service – March 10

➤ Spring Break – April 7-11

➤ Last Day – May 23





2025-26 Calendar

➤ Pre-planning/In-Service – July 24-31

➤ Open House – July 31

➤ First Day – Aug. 1

➤ Labor Day – Sept. 1

➤ In-Service – Sept. 2

➤ Fall Break – Oct. 13-17

➤ Thanksgiving – Nov. 24-28

➤ Christmas – Dec. 22-Jan. 1

➤ In-Service – Jan. 2 & 5

➤ MLK Holiday – Jan. 19

➤ Winter Break – Feb. 13 & 16

➤ In-Service – Feb. 17

➤ In-Service – March 16

➤ Spring Break – April 6-10

➤ Last Day – May 22



