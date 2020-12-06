Body of county commissioner's son to be brought back to Statesboro

The body of Harrison Deal, son of Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal, who was killed Friday morning in a car crash in Pooler, will be returned to Statesboro on Monday afternoon.



According to Bulloch County Deputy Coroner Richard Plyant, members of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol will escort the vehicle carrying Deal’s body from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s office in Pooler to Statesboro.

The escort is expected to leave Pooler about 2 p.m. and will travel west on I-16 to Exit 127, the Statesboro exit. The group will then take Highway 67 to Veterans Memorial Parkway to Highway 80. The caravan will turn right and end at Deal’s Funeral Home.

The public is welcome to pay its respects to Deal along the route to Deal’s Funeral Home.

Deal, who would have been 21 in February, was killed when his vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 16 near Pooler Parkway.

Deal worked with Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign. He was traveling from his family’s home in Statesboro to Pooler, where he was helping set up for a political campaign rally Friday.

Loeffler canceled the rally due to Deal’s death. In a tweet posted on her Twitter account Friday afternoon, she said 'It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team…' She described Deal as a “smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man.”

Deal was dating Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s daughter, according to reports, and was a familiar visitor to the Governor’s office.

A post on Kemp’s Twitter account Friday afternoon read: 'Today, we lost a member of our 'Kemp Strong' family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal's life, love, and support meant to us. He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness. Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”

The tweet continued: “Our prayers are with the Deal family — and countless others — as they mourn the tragic loss of Harrison. He brought people together and made everyone feel important and special.”

Curt Deal, Harrison’s father, is the owner of Deal’s Funeral Home. He was first elected to serve on the Bulloch County Commission in 2016. He won re-election in June, defeating challenger Chris Akins, 5,158 votes to 2,973.

Further details regarding the crash will be published in Tuesday’s edition of the Herald.