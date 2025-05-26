Bill initiated by the 200 Club provides tuition grants to families of fallen public servants

Gov. Brian Kemp signed new legislation last week that provides tuition grants to any public university in the state for the families of public safety workers and educators who lost their lives in the line of duty in serving their communities.

Georgia Senate Bill 20 applies to the children and spouses of law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, highway emergency response operators, prison guards, public school employees and teachers who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty in the state of Georgia.

The 200 Club initiated the measure, which was originally sponsored by Rep. Jesse Petrea (R). Petrea worked with Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick to add the language to one of her bills, so the law could take effect this year.

A Savannah-based nonprofit, the 200 Club serves 18 counties in southeast Georgia and provides immediate support, significant financial assistance and a fully funded college education to the families of first responders who lose their lives in the line of duty.

Jeff Jepson, chairman of the 200 Club said, “The 200 Club is the first responder for our first responders. When the worst happens to families, this legislation will fund up to $18,000 a year for four years, totaling $72,000, for tuition in approved schools for the children and spouses of these professionals who serve our communities.”

Passing SB20 will mitigate the enormous financial burden on donors and supporters of the 200 Club as the cost of funding education for dependents continues to grow. Since 2001, the Club has covered the college tuition costs for 26 spouses and children of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In the House, Petrea was supported by Rep. Bill Hitchens (R), Rep. Devan Seabaugh (R), Rep. Eddie Lumsden (R) and Rep. Steven Sainz (R). In the Senate, the bill was sponsored by Sen. Kirkpatrick.

“The 200 Club is very grateful to Gov. Kemp, Rep. Petrea and Sen. Kirkpatrick and all those members who supported the passing of HB56 and SB20. This legislation will directly support the families of those who give their lives and health to protect all of us in Georgia,” said Mark Dana, 200 Club president and CEO.

To learn more about the 200 Club, go to www.our200club.com



