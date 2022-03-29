Bethany plans expansion of The Cottages housing

Bethany Assisted Living, Inc. has begun its expansion of additional independent living Cottages, with the addition of 14 Cottages as part of Phase II of The Cottages at Bethany. The financial commitment that has been made by the Board of Trustees of the Bethany organization will exceed $5 million and will bring a total of 23 Cottages of independent living to the existing Statesboro campus.

Already offering traditional living, memory care living, and respite care to seniors in its sprawling one-story building, The Lodge expanded its services to offer independent living cottages in 2019. The first phase of The Cottages, where nine were built, has maintained 100% occupancy since its grand opening that year.

The history of the Bethany organization as a leader and provider of exceptional care for seniors was originally begun in 1923.

The Cottages are designed to be a “maintenance-free” style of living within steps of the “Community of Care” that originated in Statesboro when The Lodge at Bethany was constructed in 2016. Each Cottage is a single-story, 1,200-1,305-square-foot residency that is handicap accessible.

“The opportunity to provide a unique service to seniors in Statesboro through the provision of independent living has been proven since we opened the first nine Cottages in 2019,” said the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Edwin E. Akins. “Individuals and couples are more interested in enriching their lives and engaging in activities and volunteer opportunities of service than maintaining their own private residences and all the headaches that can come with that.

“God’s provision of blessing the independent living mission at The Cottages at Bethany has been a living testament to Ephesians 3:20 which tells us that God ‘is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think.’”

Similar to the Cottages already built, the new one are being constructed by Greg McKenzie Builders of Vidalia.

“Within one week of announcing that 14 additional Cottages would be added, we were able to take reservation deposits for 10 being constructed, which has validated our belief that there is a need being met with these independent living units” said Becky D. Livingston, CEO. “The Board of Trustees has had the foresight and faith to step out again on God’s promise to bless the work of Bethany as He has for the past 98 years in this further development of the Community of Care here in Statesboro.”

If anyone would like information regarding The Cottages at Bethany, call (912) 764-7960 or email Becky Livingston directly at blivingston@bethanyway.org.



