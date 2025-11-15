Best of the Boro 2025 - The Wax Strip

Over the years, The Wax Strip has upheld the highest standards in waxing and offers impeccable customer service to everyone who comes through their doors. This commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned them the title of Best Hair Removal for the 10th time in the 2025 Best of the Boro.

Founded in 2010 by owner Joy Baer, The Wax Strip offers full-body waxing services by state-licensed estheticians who are continuously trained in the latest techniques to ensure precision, comfort, and top-tier results. But it’s more than just waxing. The Wax Strip offers a varied line of skincare products tailored for post-wax care. Whether it’s treating ingrown hairs or brightening and smoothing skin tone, their team of “Wax-Experts” can recommend the perfect regimen for clients of all ages and skin types.

With flexible online booking, same-day appointments, walk-in availability, and affordable pricing, The Wax Strip is especially popular among Georgia Southern students and busy clients on the go. Convenience, customer service, and a commitment to sanitation help them stand out. “We never double dip our sticks,” assures manager Brooke LeMaster. “Everyone is treated professionally and with care. We appreciate our loyal clients and love meeting new ones!”

At The Wax Strip, waxing isn’t just a service—it’s their specialty. Stop by and see for yourself what makes them the Best of the Boro.