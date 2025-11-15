Best of the Boro 2025 - The Sir Shop

Tim and Erin Coleman purchased The Sir Shop in January and have carried on many of the traditions of the iconic men’s clothing shop – including being voted Best of the Boro.

“We may be the new owners, but The Sir Shop’s legacy is 50 years strong – and we’re committed to keeping that traditional feel our customers know and love,” the Coleman’s said. “We believe we won Best of the Boro because people can trust us to honor the past while still serving them with the same personal touch that’s made The Sir Shop a staple in this community for decades.”

From everyday wear to tuxedos for life’s biggest moments, The Sir Shops stays focused on quality, service and the Southern gentleman’s lifestyle.

Instead of overwhelming racks, The Sir Shop offers carefully select brands and products that fit their customers – quality over quantity. Whether it’s heritage brands like Ball & Buck, Orvis, or unique accessories like engraved decanters, the store feels more like a refined collection than a box store. Whether it’s a wedding, a black-tie event, or your son’s first prom, they make sure you’re dressed to the nines. From tuxedos to sharp suits, their formal wear services set them apart.

It’s not just about selling clothes. The Sir Shop carries that old-school Southern gentleman feel. There’s pride in timeless styles, classic brands, and pieces that don’t just follow trends but stick around for years. It’s not just suits or casual clothes ... it’s hunting shirts, tailgate-ready polos, heritage pewter barware and gifts that make sense for Southern living.