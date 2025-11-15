Best of the Boro 2025 - South Paws Dog Resort

Since 2012, South Paws Dog Resort has been more than just a place for dogs to stay—it has been a trusted partner for pet parents who want the very best for their four-legged family members. Owned by Lynn Roberts, George Gagel, and Caitlin Wynn, the resort offers daycare, boarding, training, and grooming services, creating a one-stop destination for dogs in Statesboro.

In 2025, South Paws proudly celebrates its fifth Best of the Boro win, earning recognition as Best Dog Trainer.

What makes South Paws stand out is its unique approach to training. “Every dog, like every child, is unique—with their own personality, challenges, and learning style,” explains co-owner Caitlin Wynn. “We do not believe in one-size-fits-all training. Instead, we focus on building understanding between each dog and their handler, tailoring our approach to meet their specific needs.”

By teaching owners how to interpret their dog’s unique “language,” the South Paws team helps create stronger bonds, better communication, and lasting behavior change. This commitment to education and personalization ensures that training goes far beyond basic obedience—it creates model canine citizens and happier households.

South Paws’ recognition in the Best of the Boro Awards reflects that dedication. “We believe we were voted Best of the Boro because of our unwavering commitment to helping dogs and their owners overcome real challenges together,” says Wynn. “We go beyond training—we help people truly understand their dogs.”

For the South Paws team, caring for dogs is more than a job—it’s a family mission. “Every dog who walks through our doors becomes part of our South Paws family,” Wynn shares. “Statesboro is a small, close-knit community, and we treat each dog with the same love, care, and respect we would give our own. Your dog’s well-being is our top priority—because when you come to South Paws, you’re family too.”

With five Best of the Boro wins and a growing community of happy dogs and owners, South Paws Dog Resort continues to set the standard for exceptional care, training, and trust.



