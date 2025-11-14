Best of the Boro 2025 - Sara Russell - Synovus

For three consecutive years, Sara Russell has been honored to be nominated for Best Mortgage Lender in the Boro—a reflection of her dedication, expertise, and genuine care for her clients throughout the home financing journey.

As part of Synovus Bank, a full-service financial institution providing commercial and retail banking, mortgage lending, and investment services, Sara has access to a wealth of resources that help her clients succeed. Synovus’ strong community focus, wide range of financial products, and Great Place to Work–Certified culture makes it a trusted partner for homebuyers across the Southeast.

What sets Synovus apart is its streamlined process, with internal processing, underwriting, and appraisal management—allowing for quick turnaround times and a smoother path to closing. Coupled with local insight from tenured mortgage bankers who are deeply embedded in their communities, clients can trust that they are in capable and caring hands.

When asked why she believes she continues to earn recognition as one of the best, Sara explains,

“I truly take each mortgage loan personally and walk through the process with my clients as if I were getting the mortgage myself. Buying a home can be stressful without the right people involved, because it is the single largest purchase most people will ever make. This purchase is crucial for building financial wealth, so I am here to make sure we get you there.”

Sara’s approach extends beyond the numbers—she is passionate about educating and empowering her clients at every stage of life.

“I truly care about each borrower and each home, and I’m beyond grateful for every referral sent my way,” she shares. “Whether it’s talking to college students about smart financial habits, helping a couple buy their first home, assisting with a lake house to make family memories, or refinancing an existing property, I’m here to guide and support every step of the way.”

With her commitment to personalized service and a deep understanding of her clients’ goals, Sara Russell continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of homebuyers across the Boro—and it is easy to see why her community keeps choosing her as one of the best.