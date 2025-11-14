Best of the Boro 2025 - Lovestruck Lingerie

Since opening its doors in 2017, Lovestruck Lingerie & Novelties has continued to thrive in Statesboro, and their recent recognition as Best of the Boro marks another significant achievement. This is the third time the boutique has earned the title, reflecting its ongoing dedication to exceptional customer service and experience.

Founded by Heather Hynko, Janis Bryson, and Chris Schaffer, Lovestruck features a wide variety of romantic lingerie, novelties, and self-care products at price points that accommodate a range of budgets.

“We are a classy adult boutique that provides a comfortable atmosphere for our customers, especially first timers,” says Heather Hynko.

“I think we were voted Best of the Boro because we focus so much on customer service and experience in our store. We also offer products at different price points so we appeal to people with varying budgets.”

That strong focus on personalized service has allowed the team to build meaningful connections over the years.

“We want our customers to know how much we appreciate them trusting us with such a personal experience,” Hynko adds. “We've enjoyed building relationships with them over the years, with many of our customers becoming more like friends and family.”

This Best of the Boro win affirms Lovestruck’s dedication to excellence in product and customer service.

Lovestruck Lingerie & Novelties is located at 520 Fair Rd, Suite 50. Visit shoplovestruck.com or call (912) 489-5807 for more information.