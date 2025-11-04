Best of the Boro 2025 - Kidovations Educational Experience

Established in 2003 and owned by Jeff and Tina Banks, Kidovations Educational Experience has become a trusted name in professional childcare. With over two decades of service and a growing legacy of excellence, the center has earned the title of Best Childcare Center four times in the Best of the Boro.

“We’re not just a daycare—we’re a community,” says Tina Banks. “Our program combines quality-rated early education with a warm, family-first environment where every child is celebrated. From our on-site nurse to all-inclusive supplies, STEAM curriculum, and enrichment specialists in areas like speech and behavioral support, we go above and beyond to ensure children thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Plus, we treat every family like our own, creating a true ‘kido’ culture!”

Banks says they go the extra mile by building relationships, creating memorable family events, offering top-notch education, and supporting parents as partners. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and love for the community shines through in everything they do, and families recognize their genuine care.

“We want families to know that when they choose us, they’re choosing more than a childcare center—they’re choosing a place where children feel safe, loved, and inspired to learn. We’re constantly adding new programs, events, and resources to serve families better, and we’re grateful for the trust and support that helped us win Best of the Boro.”

Kidovations Educational Experience continues to set the standard for what childcare can and should be — a place where education, compassion, and community come together to help children and families flourish.