Best of the Boro 2025 - ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team

Voters have selected the ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team as Best of the Boro in Real Estate Agency, Property Management, and for having the top Real Estate Agent on numerous occasions over the past 20 years.

With a commitment to excellence, the ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team has been serving the community for more than 45 years and has been affiliated with the ERA Franchise for over 35 years. ERA is a forward-thinking, global company recognized nationally for its cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, earning a 99.9% customer satisfaction rating.

The ERA Hirsch team of agents prides itself on treating clients the way they would want to be treated. Buying or selling a home can be an emotional and sometimes stressful experience, which is why the ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team continuously trains and educates its agents on the best practices for pricing, marketing, and selling your valued investments.

Thanks to their dedication to clients and the Statesboro community, the majority of their business comes from referrals and repeat clients. “We are members of the community who value where we live. In fact, our agents contribute a percentage from every closing to our company’s Community Fund, which supports local charities,” says owner Pat Hirsch. In recognition of her dedication to the real estate profession, Hirsch was inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame in 2024.

“But most of all, we are thankful for our local community support and the trust placed in us to handle the property needs of our customers,” Hirsch adds. “We are grateful to be recognized for another year as Best of the Boro!”