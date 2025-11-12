Best of the Boro 2025 - Eagle Health and Rehabilitation

Eagle Health and Rehabilitation has been serving the Bulloch County community since 1965 and 2025 marks their first Best of the Boro win.

The Eagle Health and Rehabilitation team has worked tirelessly to achieve its current position.

“We believe Eagle Health was voted Best of the Boro because of the passionate people who surround it. If it were not for the associates, families, and patients, we would not be where we are today. Every employee who steps into Eagle comes ready to make a difference every day,” says Administrator Taylor McCoy.

Eagle Health & Rehabilitation provides a broad spectrum of care designed to meet the needs of those recovering from illness or injury, living with long-term health conditions, or requiring memory care. Their services include: rehabilitation therapies, 24-hour skilled nursing care, support for activities of daily living, memory care services, specialized clinical programs and more, making each stay as personal and comfortable as possible.

“No two people are alike, and neither are their care needs. At Eagle Health, we take the time to get to know each patient. We learn everything about them, including their routines, preferences and goals. Whether someone is recovering after surgery or living with a chronic condition, our team works closely with families and physicians to build a care plan that’s tailored, respectful and empowering,” McCoy said.

Eagle Health and Rehabilitation is dedicated to their patients, committed to their associates, and challenged by their customers to deliver excellence. As proud recipients of the Best of the Boro title, Eagle Health and Rehabilitation is committed to upholding this honor by continuing to deliver compassionate, personalized care to every patient, every day.