Beloved Georgia Southern mascot 'Freedom' passes away

Georgia Southern University’s beloved bald eagle mascot, “Freedom,” passed away Saturday, the university announced in a release Saturday afternoon.

Freedom has been a part of the Georgia Southern community since 2004, when he was found knocked out of a nest in Maitland, Florida, and permanent injury to his beak prevented his release into the wild. He was acquired with the permission of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

He marked his 21st birthday in December 2024 with a celebration at his home in the Center for Wildlife Education at Georgia Southern.

Steve Hein, executive director of the Center for Wildlife Education at Georgia Southern, helped make Freedom not only part of Georgia Southern with flights before kickoff of Georgia Southern football games at Paulson Stadium, at graduations and at the Lamar Q Ball, Jr. Raptor Center, but bringing the iconic raptor into local schools and events all around the community.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Freedom, who soared as a symbol of Georgia Southern pride and True Blue spirit,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “Freedom was more than a mascot; he represented strength, spirit and unity for Georgia Southern. His loss will be felt by so many in Eagle Nation.”

Information on the university’s plans to pay tribute to Freedom and his contributions will be shared at a later time, the release stated.