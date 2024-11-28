Beaver House serves its final meal; watch video from the last day

The Beaver House, a landmark in Statesboro for more than 100 years, served its last lunch to the public Wednesday.

Customers were waiting outside when the restaurant opened Wednesday at 11 a.m. The main dining room and other smaller rooms remained busy with locals and others enjoying their final meal in the historic home util the last drumstick was served at 2:30 p.m.

Clay Beaver, whose family operated the restaurant since 1989 in the house his great-grandfather, John Alexander McDougald, built in 1911, announced the closing in a Facebook post on Nov. 12.

Hikie Scott, in the GS jacket, said went to school with Anne Beaver who was living in the house at the time before it opened as a restaurant. Scott said he came to the historic home before it was a restaurant for birthday parties. Robert Tanner, left and his wife Martha Ann Tanner, joined Scott for lunch. - photo by Jason Martin



Here was his statement:

“It has been a home to the McDougald and Beaver families since 1911. It has served as a community hub, fostering a sense of belonging and joy for generations.

"In 1989, the Beaver House Restaurant opened its doors, preserving the culinary traditions of Grandma’s kitchen. It has become a cherished gathering place for countless families and friends, celebrating life’s joyous moments and serving as a second “home” for those away attending Georgia Southern University.

"Johnny and Sue’s dream of opening the Beaver House has blossomed into a cherished staple of the Statesboro community. Over the past 35 years, it has created unforgettable memories for countless families and friends.

Jenny Price, in blue coat, and her husband Ryan said the first ate at the Beaver House in 1993 when they were students. Wednesday they were joined by Cindy and Wes Beaver, who is owner Clay’s brother, for the restaurant’s last lunch. - photo by Jason Martin



"Today, we bid farewell to the Beaver House Restaurant as it closes after our final lunch service on November 27th. This bittersweet day marks a celebration of the past, a reflection on the legacy we’ve built, and a look forward to the exciting plans we have in store for the future.

"As we move forward, we are committed to preserving the Big House and ensuring that its legacy continues to shape the fabric of our community. We will continue to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that has been the hallmark of the Beaver House for generations.

"The Beaver family”