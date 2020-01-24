BCSO: Man admits to murder

A woman found murdered Thursday in a Hendrix Circle home died of “blunt force trauma” and remained in her accused killer’s home for two days before discovery.

Eric Reid Harris never denied killing Melissa Pughsley, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

Harris, 54, was charged with murder and concealing the death of another Thursday when Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a request for a welfare check, said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown in a release sent Friday by Chief Deputy Bill Black.

Harris told deputies his “live-in girlfriend” whom he called “Lisa” was “deceased in the home,” according to the release.

Hutchens said Tuesday an autopsy showed Pughsley was killed by “blunt force trauma” and that Harris freely stated he was responsible for her death after an “incident” Tuesday. He declined to offer additional details, including reasons for the alleged confrontation.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, when responding to the welfare check request, made by an unknown person, deputies found the body, he said. The unidentified caller said the victim “was reported to have been killed by the person she was living with,” Brown said.

Harris was booked into the Bulloch County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Hutchens at 912-764-1787.

