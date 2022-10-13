BCSO looking into suspicious stop in Brooklet

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is looking into suspicious stop of a vehicle by someone who identified themselves as a law enforcement officer.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black, the Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local resident who said he was pulled over by law enforcement on Highway 301 South near the intersection with A.J. Riggs Rd.

“The complainant felt this interaction was extremely suspicious,” Black said. “The Sheriff’s Office could find no records indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in this area.”

In the release, Black said that due to a recent report of a similar incident near Brooklet, an investigation was initiated.

Investigators and deputies were able to identify the person conducting the stop on Highway 301 South as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer, according to the release.

“While, as a peace officer, he had lawful authority to conduct a vehicle pullover, it does appear this probably violated his departmental policy,” Black said. “As no criminal offense occurred, this incident was turned over to the Department of Corrections to deal with internally.”

Black said that the stop on 301 does not appear related to the incident which occurred near Brooklet.

“Citizens should report any similar incidents to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office,” Black said. “We will continue to attempt to develop more leads in this case. This case is still an active investigation”