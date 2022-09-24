BCSO: Hopeulikit resident shoots ‘aggressive' man on porch

A Hopeulikit resident shot a man Thursday evening he described to Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigators as armed and “aggressively” approaching him.

According to a release from Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bill Black, deputies and investigators responded to a residence on Hopeulikit Lane about 8:30 p.m. Thursday concerning a man shot in the chest.

Upon arrival, deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26, on the porch area of the home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

“Preliminary information revealed that Smith was yelling and screaming at the homeowner and began to aggressively approach him,” Black wrote in the release. “A further statement was that Smith pulled a firearm from his pocket and pointed it at the homeowner, who in turn fired one round from his gun, which struck Smith in his chest.”

Black said the man was medically treated on the scene and then transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is currently in stable condition.

Smith and the homeowner are unknown to each other, Black said.

Black said the Sheriff’s Office would not charge the homeowner, but the final decision would be up to the District Attorney’s Office. Also, the investigation would not be complete until the man who was shot is released from the hospital.

The case is under active investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-1703.