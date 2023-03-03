BCSO arrests ‘Chill Will’ on multiple drug offenses

A suspect known as “Chill Will” faces multiple drug charges following his arrest Tuesday.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the Bulloch County Crime Suppression Team had received multiple complaints during the past six months involving the distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine from an individual known as "Chill Will."

The suspect lived at the Stadium Walk apartment complex in Statesboro and after months of interviews, traffic stops and surveillance, "Chill Will" was identified as Willie James Byrd, Black said.

“On February 28, the Crime Suppression Team along with K-9 units executed a search warrant at

Byrd's residence in Stadium Walk,” Black said in the release. “Byrd was found inside the residence with nearly a pound of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana and an amount of cocaine.”

Byrd was placed under arrest and transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains without bond.

Byrd is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects and giving false information.

“I would like to encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any

complaints of drug activity,” said Sheriff Noel Brown. “All complaints will remain anonymous and be investigated thoroughly.”