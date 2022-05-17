BBQ cookoff to benefit Statesboro Police Foundation

The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds will be filled Saturday with the smells of barbecuing chicken, ribs, brisket and Boston butts, all for a great cause: the first Barbecue Cookoff to benefit the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation.

Teams participating in the “First Responder” or “Backyard Barbecue Heroes” divisions will compete for prizes and offer the public a chance to sample some of the best barbecue in south Georgia.

Chefs from all divisions will arrive at the fairgrounds Friday afternoon to start cooking, and the gates will open to the public Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for $5 per person, with those 16 and younger admitted free.

Teams in the “First Responder” division will consist of law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics and other public safety personnel. “Backyard Barbecue Heroes” are civilians who enjoy grilling barbecue at home.

The competition’s judges will award cooking teams first-, second- and third-place prizes in each of four meat categories for grilling or smoking: ribs, chicken, brisket and Boston butt.

In addition to barbecue, the Big Dog Snow Cones food truck will be on site, and foundation board members will grill hot dogs and hamburgers to serve at the concession stand.

The Statesboro Police Officers Foundation is dedicated to supporting the Statesboro Police Department’s officers and their families and supplementing the department’s equipment and training. Proceeds from the Barbecue Cookoff will help continue that mission, said Brannen Smith, the foundation’s president, who is a community banker at Morris Bank.