Battle in the Boro Truck & Tractor Pull thrills local crowd

Trucks with big wheels and a bunch of tractors are in Statesboro this weekend to compete in the first “Battle in the Boro Truck and Tractor Pull.”

The first show was held Friday and another show is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. inside the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex off Highway 301 South and Langston Chapel Road. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 for adults, $10 children 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets will be available to purchase only at the gate the afternoon of the event and only cash will be accepted for payment.

Also, the festivities will include Saturday a garden tractors division competing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all divisions starting at 7 p.m.

A standing room only crowd stands for the National Anthem just before Brandon Lane begins his class-winning pull during the Southern Pullers Association Battle in the Boro Truck and Tractor Pull at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



“There hasn’t been a truck and tractor pull in Statesboro for more than 30 years,” said Keith Haag with the Southern Pullers Association, which is staging the event. “It’s a great show. A lot of fun. I promise folks are going to be amazed at what these vehicles can do.”

Travis Fennell of Pooler competes in the garden tractor division during the Battle in the Boro Truck and Tractor Pull. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Bulloch Ag Arena will have a 300-foot dirt track set up inside for the pull, Haag said. The competing trucks and tractors are broken into different classes based on the power of an engine. Each vehicle in their particular class pulls a sled with a weight load as far as they can on the track. The truck or tractor that goes the furthest before it can’t go any further is the winner of that class.

Flagging Official Mitch Altman signals the end of Randy Jones' pull in the 6000 4 Wheel Drive Prostreet class during the Battle in the Boro Truck and Tractor Pull at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, June 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Calvin Cook of Ocala, Fla. prepares to compete in the Mini Rod division during the Battle in the Boro Truck and Tractor Pull. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jacob Braun of Glennville, 12, gets some help from dad Jason after weighing in his garden tractor entry in the Battle in the Boro Truck and Tractor Pull. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





