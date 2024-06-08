Battle in the Boro Truck & Tractor Pull thrills local crowd

Trucks with big wheels and a bunch of tractors are in Statesboro this weekend to compete in the first “Battle in the Boro Truck and Tractor Pull.”
The first show was held Friday and another show is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. inside the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex off Highway 301 South and Langston Chapel Road. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 for adults, $10 children 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets will be available to purchase only at the gate the afternoon of the event and only cash will be accepted for payment.
Also, the festivities will include Saturday a garden tractors division competing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all divisions starting at 7 p.m.
“There hasn’t been a truck and tractor pull in Statesboro for more than 30 years,” said Keith Haag with the Southern Pullers Association, which is staging the event. “It’s a great show. A lot of fun. I promise folks are going to be amazed at what these vehicles can do.”
The Bulloch Ag Arena will have a 300-foot dirt track set up inside for the pull, Haag said. The competing trucks and tractors are broken into different classes based on the power of an engine. Each vehicle in their particular class pulls a sled with a weight load as far as they can on the track. The truck or tractor that goes the furthest before it can’t go any further is the winner of that class.