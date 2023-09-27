Barnwell returning to DABC as VP

The Development Authority of Bulloch County Board of Directors announced Wednesday the appointment of Rachel Barnwell as the Authority’s vice president. Barnwell will begin her new position on Oct. 2.

Barnwell is a native of Pooler and a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management.

Her previous experience includes a position with AIM Marketing Solutions and with the Development Authority of Bulloch County as manager of Economic Development programs. She returns to the Authority from her previous position as executive director of the Screven County Development Authority.

Barnwell’s position as vice president will include leadership of the Authority’s workforce and existing industry programs, as well as management of projects.

“We are thrilled to have Rachel back with us in Bulloch County,” said Billy Allen, chair of the Authority. “Rachel has proven herself to be an outstanding economic development professional, and we’re fortunate that she’ll be a part of our team.”

The Development Authority was established in 1985. It is focused on expanding economic opportunities in the Statesboro-Bulloch County area by growing, attracting, developing and supporting new and existing business in its community.

“Bulloch County offers businesses many advantages, including a labor pool of 130,000 people and a younger-than-average workforce offering agile skills, high-powered collaborative resources,” Thompson said.

For more information, visit https://advantagebulloch.com.



