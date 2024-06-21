Averitt Center summer camp goes to 'Alice in Wonderland'

The Averitt Center for the Arts is holding Alice in Wonderland Jr. theater camp at the Whitaker Black Box Theater.

Ella Cushner, 10, right, and sister Charlotte, 8, play Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum during the Averitt Center for the Arts Alice in Wonderland Jr. theater camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Over the course of the three-week, half-day camp, participants learned the basics of musical theater, such as vocal projection and character development, while producing a theater adaptation of the classic Disney movie version of the Lewis Carroll tale.

Kendall Bailey, 11, left, plays the King of Hearts as he solicits testimony from the sassy Flowers of the Afternoon during Alice's Wonderland trial. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



For young theater fans, the Averitt also will be hosting "Magical Fairytale Theater Camp" led by Anastasia Brown June 24-28 for ages 5-10 and "Musical Theater Review" camp July 8-12 for ages 8-12.



Elyse McCurdy, 11, left, Tess Rogers, 13, center, and Isla Hansen, 10, team up to play the constantly morphing, modular Cheshire Cat in the topsy-turvy Wonderland during the Averitt Center for the Arts Alice in Wonderland Jr. theater camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Yvellyn Ramcharan, 12, tackles the role of Alice singing about Wonderland. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Cassidy Wamba, 13, bottom, gets her hair braided by castmates Grace Grocel, 11, left, and Anna Grace Rollins during snack time at the Averitt Center for the Arts Alice in Wonderland Jr. theater camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Riley Sack, 10, brings wacky rage to the Queen of Hearts. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jackson Gaines, 12, uses breaktime to see if he can hypnotize castmate Coraline Wallace, 9, with the watch he used while playing the White Rabbit the Averitt Center for the Arts Alice in Wonderland Jr. theater camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

