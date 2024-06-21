By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Averitt Center summer camp goes to 'Alice in Wonderland'
The Averitt Center for the Arts is holding Alice in Wonderland Jr. theater camp at the Whitaker Black Box Theater.
Over the course of the three-week, half-day camp, participants learned the basics of musical theater, such as vocal projection and character development, while producing a theater adaptation of the classic Disney movie version of the Lewis Carroll tale.
For young theater fans, the Averitt also will be hosting "Magical Fairytale Theater Camp" led by Anastasia Brown June 24-28 for ages 5-10 and "Musical Theater Review" camp July 8-12 for ages 8-12.