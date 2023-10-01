Athleticism, training highlight Cutting Horse Competition

The Bulloch County Agricultural Complex was the site last weekend of the Area 18 Augusta Cutting Horse Competition. The National Cutting Horse Association-sanctioned show featured nearly 200 entries in the three-day event.

At shows, cows and steers are brought in to be worked by cutting horses. Each rider is judged in turn and has to work within time limits to move their horse into the herd, and as the cattle part to let the horse through, one steer or cow is herded out into the middle of the arena.

Being a herd animal, a cow will dodge away from the horse in an attempt to rejoin the herd. The horse follows and slides to a stop as the animal stops, then turns and follows it in the opposite direction.

Often, turns are so fast that the rider must to hang onto the saddle horn to avoid being swung off.

During a cutting competition, judges score a “run” when two or more cattle are cut from the herd. A run lasts between three and five minutes.

Cattle farmers who own cutting horses use them to help separate calves at weaning time, sort cattle, or move injured or diseased animals out of the herd.

They are also useful for moving large groups of cattle from one location to another while preventing weaners from dodging out to the side.





Grace Roberson of Edgefield, South Carolina on Rayzed Right, gives brother Wyatt a congratulatory fist bump after his impressive performance on Play Ready during the Area 18 Augusta Cutting Horse Competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Kalyn Howell of Augusta gets a nod from Kreepin Cat (barn name Cactus) while prepping him for competition during the Area 18 Augusta Cutting Horse Competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Alison Howell of Rockledge, center, and Missy Spinella catch up with each other while warming up their horses with fellow competitors. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Amy Smith of Hampstead, North Carolina gets outfitted by husband Kevin before heading into the competition ring. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







The tools of the trade adorn the competition ring. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





