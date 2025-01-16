UPDATE: Arrest made in Tuesday shootings

A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the Tuesday shooting death of 17-year-old Nasir Johnson at Pinewood Manor Apartments on Packinghouse Road in Statesboro.

Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins said in a press release Wednesday night that detectives, along with members of SPD’s SWAT Team, served a search warrant at an apartment on Brampton Avenue in Statesboro.

“Based on the results of the investigation, detectives charged a 14-year-old male juvenile with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The juvenile was transported to Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center where he remains pending further judicial hearings.”

According to Statesboro Police, the shootings occurred about 6:50 p.m. at the complex located near the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office on Highway 301 North.

Police said they went to the complex after 911 calls indicated there were multiple people shot. One teenager was found dead at the scene and two others wounded. The name of the deceased was released by Akins Wednesday night.

One of the wounded was flown to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, while the second was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Statesboro Police Chief Mike

Broadhead said the victim in Savannah is in stable condition.

Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, confirmed Wednesday night that Nasir Johnson was a student at Statesboro High.

All day Wednesday, there was an increased presence of Statesboro Police officers at the school Wednesday and additional counselors were sent to the school, as well.

“Any time when we have a threat or a crisis where there has been a student death or anything that might affect student mental health, we activate our student support and wellness department,” said Greene.

“(The team) is comprised of our school counselors, our school psychologists, our school social workers. They were all put on alert Tuesday night and they are assisting, as needed, in the school.”

Greene said Wednesday afternoon that the school day passed without incident. Counselors will remain at Statesboro High all week and “security will remain heightened,” as well, Greene said.

The investigation

Pinewood Manor Apartments is part of the city's Fusus video system. Fusus provides the SPD with a video-sharing network across the city with any partners willing to be part of the network. Police said they reviewed footage to locate any possible suspects.

Akins said it appears that the shootings occurred after a physical altercation between two groups in the complex.

“All of the information we have right now is that two had squared up to have a fist fight for a dispute between them. At some point, another person who was involved, but not one of the fighters, pulled a gun and started shooting. It definitely was a dispute between people.”

Broadhead said investigators do not believe, at this time, that the shootings have any connection to gang-related activity.

“It's a question of letting the investigative process work through so we can make sure that the evidence gathered is acquired correctly, and he is prosecuted.”

Information on this case may be provided by phone to Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Statesboro Police Department's website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.