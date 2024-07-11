Arts Council awards Averitt Center a Bridge Grant

The Georgia Council for the Arts announced Wednesday the Averitt Center for the Arts was awarded a $8,640 Bridge Grant.

Coming from the Georgia Department of Economic Development the grant will provide funding for operating support to nonprofit arts organizations like the Averitt Center for the 2025 fiscal year. As part of this year’s Bridge awards, 204 entities in 44 Georgia counties will receive more than $2.6 million in funding.

The Georgia Council for the Arts received the funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, which provides funding for state and local governments as part of the economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Georgia Council for the Arts has supported the Averitt Center for the Arts since we opened twenty years ago,” said executive director Robert Faller. “Their funding has been extremely valuable for us.”

The Council received applications from arts organizations across the state, including performing arts centers, museums, galleries, amphitheaters, and music festivals. Bridge Grants are available to arts organizations for eligible operating expenses like rent, utilities, programming expenses, and marketing.

“These grant dollars will allow arts organizations in Georgia to focus on their primary mission to bring art and cultural events to their communities by relieving the burden of certain operating expenses,” said Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly. “(We are) excited to help our arts organizations continue to foster economic and cultural vitality in their communities.”

The Council used peer review panels to judge and review the grant applications. Panelists are Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.



