Area students earn academic honors, recognition at colleges

Area students make Dean's List at Georgia Tech

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List placement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Students making the list included Jack Broadhead, Yubo Fu, Elizabeth Kauber, Griffin Price and Shirling Xu, all of Statesboro, and John Jordan of Metter.





Kristin Wibbena initiated into ODK

Kristin Wubbena, a native of Statesboro, was recently initiated into the Agnes Scott College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 152 new initiates from 10 universities during February 2023.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.





Sarah North inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Sarah North of Statesboro was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. North was initiated at Georgia Southern University.

North is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.





Alaina McDonald among student presenters at symposium

Piedmont University's annual Symposium was held on April 12. Among the participants was Alaina McDonald of Statesboro.

The symposium celebrates academic achievement and has become a tradition at Piedmont. Students apply and must be accepted to participate in the event, which is held on both the Demorest and Athens campuses.

Created to encourage deeper learning experiences, the Piedmont Symposium first took place in 2019. That year, students presented 88 research projects. This year, 369 students presented 224 projects.





UNG cadets earn military awards, scholarships

More than 100 military awards and scholarships were presented to University of North Georgia cadets at the March 30 Military Awards Ceremony and the April 16 Military Awards Review.

Cadets were presented with awards and scholarships for academic achievement, potential for leadership, and high moral character.

Cadet Jonathan Bautista from Metter received the COL Jack Peevy Military Scholarship (Nursing).





Kiara Vazquez Vazquez initated into ODK

Kiara Vazquez Narvaez, a native of Ellabell, was recently initiated into the Emory University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.

Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.